Delta Force and DragonHeart get all new 4K Blu-ray releases from Shout Factory

The physical media distributor Shout Factory has been announcing quite a bit of cool new 4K releases lately. Most recently, we reported on the all-new 4K UHD Blu-ray box set on the Bill & Ted Trilogy that includes Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Blu-ray.com also revealed additional titles coming from the label. This August will see the 4K special releases of the Cannon Film classic The Delta Force, starring Chuck Norris, and a steelbook edition of the 1996 film from director Rob Cohen that features Sean Connery as a talking dragon, Dragonheart. .

The synopsis on the Delta Force 4K Blu-ray reads,

“Political extremists have taken innocent people hostage…and only super-soldiers Chuck Norris (Walker: Texas Ranger, Good Guys Wear Black) and Lee Marvin (The Dirty Dozen, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vallance) can rescue them in this “astounding mix of fact, fantasy and heavy-duty adventure” (Variety). Co-starring Martin Balsam and Shelley Winters, The Delta Force is 130 non-stop minutes of explosive, wall-to-wall action! When a U.S. passenger plane is seized by vicious hijackers and taken to Beirut, the President calls in The Delta Force a crack team of commandos led by Colonel Nick Alexander (Marvin) and Major Scott McCoy (Norris). Against all odds, the men blast into the compound and—taking no prisoners—rescue the hostages. But the mission is not yet over. A few remaining passengers are being “escorted” to Tehran, initiating a desperate race against time as Alexander and McCoy try to save them—and avenge America’s honor—before it’s too late.

STREET DATE: AUGUST 13.”



To note, this one doesn’t have any bonus features (so far) but features a 4K restored transfer from the original negative.

And the synopsis on the Dragonheart 4K Steelbook reads,

“Long ago, when majestic fire-breathers soared through the skies, there lived a knight who would come face to face and heart to heart with the most remarkable creature that ever existed—the dragon. Dennis Quaid stars with the voice of Academy Award® winner Sean Connery in the heroic adventure that blazes with fantasy and humor. Dragonheart is an epic adventure that will thrill the entire family.

STREET DATE: AUGUST 6.”

And the specs for Dragonheart include:



DISC ONE (4K UHD):

4K Restoration From A Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD MA 5.1

Audio Commentary With Director Rob Cohen

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):