Depp thanks Jeanne du Barry director for giving him a chance

Johnny Depp has been on the longest hiatus of his career ever since making it in Hollywood. Even with his defamation case with Amber Heard having settled, fans wondered just when he would step in front of the camera again. That came at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, when Depp and director Maïwenn unveiled Jeanne du Barry, the actor’s first film since 2020’s Minimata. Now, Depp is giving due credit to his director for standing by his side and giving him the chance that even some of his closest collaborators were hesitant to.

Posting on Instagram, Depp shared a photo from a red carpet event for Jeanne du Barry – in which he plays Louis XV – along with the following caption: “Endlessly grateful to the incomparable Maïwenn for choosing me as her King of France in ‘Jeanne du Barry’. Now playing across the UK & Ireland. JD.X”

While we still await confirmation on whether or not Johnny Depp will hit the high seas again with Disney after their falling out, the actor is indeed looking to mark his return to film. In addition to Jeanne du Barry, Depp will also direct his first feature in more than 25 years, helming biopic Modì, about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

During Jeanne du Barry’s premiere last year, Johnny Depp recalled feeling “exposed” , which is really saying something considering the non-stop press he was getting during the trial. It probably didn’t help that it received a seven-minute standing ovation, which must be simultaneously overwhelming and awkward. As mentioned in Johnny Depp’s post, Jeanne du Barry is currently out in select regions. It is due out in North America on May 2nd, while Modì is also expected to be released this year.

The official plot of Jeanne du Barry: “Jeanne du Barry follows Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, using her charms to escape her impoverished life. Her lover, the Comte du Barry (Melvil Poupaud), wishes to present her to King Louis XV (Johnny Depp) and orchestrates a meeting through the influential Duke of Richelieu (Pierre Richard). The encounter goes far beyond his expectations for it was love at first sight for the King and Jeanne. Through this ravishing courtesan, the king rediscovers his appetite for life and feels he can no longer live without her. Making Jeanne his last official mistress, scandal erupts as no one at Court will accept a girl from the streets into their rarified world.”

