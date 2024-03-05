Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals the studio has secretly “killed a few projects”

Not every movie is going to cross the finish line, but studios such as Warner Bros. have come under fire for publically scrapping movies such as Batgirl, Coyote vs. ACME, and more. Per Deadline, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that his studio has done the same thing; they just haven’t been as public about it.

Bob Iger said that Disney has “ killed a few projects already that we just didn’t feel were strong enough, ” but didn’t elaborate on which projects those were or how far along they were. “ We’re doing a lot. When we talk about improving our film slate, there are really three approaches, ” Iger said. “ One is you have to kill things you no longer believe. And that’s not easy in this business. Because either you’ve gotten started, you have some … costs. It’s a relationship with either your employees or with a creative community. And it’s not an easy thing. But you got to make those tough calls. “

Iger continued, “ We’ve actually made those tough calls. We’ve not been that public about it. You have to look at everything you’re making, that you do believe in. And you have to take a position that good is not good enough. You have to basically strive for perfection. “