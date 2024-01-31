Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake earns an R rating

Nearly four years have gone by since it was announced that Treehouse Pictures was developing a remake of the 1991 Christina Applegate cult classic Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (watch it HERE) that would be directed by Bille Woodruff (Beauty Shop and the Honey quadrilogy) from a screenplay by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People). All that was revealed about the project at the time was that it would be “a present-day retelling centered on a black family.” Then that’s the last we heard about it. Apparently it made its way through production while flying under the radar, though, because Film Ratings has revealed that the remake has already received its rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board… and it’s a surprising one. While the original film was rated PG-13, the remake has earned an R rating for “ teen drug use, language and some sexual references .”

Directed by Stephen Herek from a screenplay by Neil Landau and Tara Ison, the original Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead had the following synopsis: Sue Ellen Crandell is a teenager eagerly awaiting her mother’s summer-long absence. While the babysitter looks after her rambunctious younger siblings, Sue Ellen can party and have fun. But then the babysitter abruptly dies, leaving the Crandells short on cash. Sue Ellen finds a sweet job in fashion by lying about her age and experience on her résumé. But, while her siblings run wild, she discovers the downside of adulthood.

Applegate took the lead and was joined in the cast by Joanna Cassidy, Keith Coogan, John Getz, Josh Charles, Concetta Tomei, Robert Hy Gorman, Danielle Harris, Christopher Pettiet, David Duchovny, Kimmy Robertson, Jayne Brook, and Eda Reiss Merin.

We don’t know who stars in the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake. We don’t even know for sure if Woodruff ended up directing the film, or if Hayward’s script was used. We’ll have to wait for official announcements to give us the details.

When the remake was first announced, Treehouse’s Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman were producing it with Oren Segal, while Michael Phillips, Juliana Maio, and Tova Laiter served as executive producers.

Nappi provided the following statement: “ Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is an iconic cult classic. We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today. “

Phillips, who was also an executive producer on the original, added: “ I’m amazed at how many people can quote dialogue from the original film, and I think this team has a fresh and modern approach to the story that will resonate in a brand-new way. “

What do you think of the Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake not only making it through production, but also earning an R rating?