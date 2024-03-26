Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake trailer: new take on cult classic reaches theatres in April

A full trailer has been released for the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake, which reaches theatres next month

By

A remake of the 1991 Christina Applegate cult classic Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (watch it HERE) is coming our way as a BET+ Original Film – and Iconic Events Releasing has announced that they will be giving the film a theatrical release on April 12th. We got to see a teaser trailer for the film last month, and now a full trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above. If you like what you see, head over to DontTellMomFilm.com to purchase tickets to see the movie on the big screen!

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus (French Dirty) from a script by Emmy-nominated writer Chuck Hayward, whose credits include Ted Lasso and WandaVision, this remake has the following synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter, Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose. Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.

Simone Joy Jones (Anything’s Possible) stars as Tanya Crandell and is joined in the cast by comedian Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show) as Tanya’s mom, June Squibb (Thelma) as the ill-fated babysitter, and Nicole Richie (The Simple Life) as Rose. Also in the cast are Donielle Tremaine Hansley (Charm City Kings), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Tyriq Withers (The Game), Gus Kenworthy (American Horror Story), Miles Fowler (Women of the Movement), and Iantha Richardson (Will Trent). When you watch the trailer, you might be able to spot Keith Coogan from the original film in there as well.

The Don’t Tell the Babysitter’s Dead remake was produced, in partnership with BET+’s Original Films, by Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio. Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter serve as senior executive producers, with Ryan Huffman executive producing and Eric Tosstorff and Kim Coleman co-producing. Tyra Banks is executive producing the film through her company SMiZE Productions.

Earlier this year, we learned that, while the original film was rated PG-13, the remake has earned an R rating for “teen drug use, language and some sexual references.”

What did you think of the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake trailer? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
A full trailer has been released for the Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake, which reaches theatres next month
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake trailer: new take on cult classic reaches theatres in April
A trailer for Bad Boys 4 has arrived online - and it reveals that the film is officially titled Bad Boys Ride or Die
Bad Boys Ride or Die: 4th film in the action franchise gets a trailer and an official title!
The Dead Don't Hurt, trailer, Viggo Mortensen
The Dead Don’t Hurt: Viggo Mortensen is out for vengeance in trailer for Western he wrote & directed
A trailer has been released for the latest Jean-Claude Van Damme action thriller, Darkness of Man. Coming in May
Darkness of Man trailer: Van Damme takes on merciless street gangs in new action thriller
View All

About the Author

14885 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles