Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein gets its own popcorn bucket, but a real human skull might be cheaper

Netflix is getting in on the popcorn bucket game. The streaming service has announced (via Bloody Disgusting) a collection of products for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which includes a popcorn bucket priced at $85. Admittedly, the whole movie-themed popcorn bucket trend is a little confusing to me (I’m a cranky old man these days), but that’s a bit pricey. Isn’t it? Please tell me it is.

It’s fun, it’s giving Frankenstein, but $85?? I suppose no one is forcing me. It’s easily the most expensive item in Netflix’s Frankenstein store, surpassing even the hoodie, tote, and hardcover art book.

We’ve seen so many popcorn buckets over the last year, including ones for The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Naked Gun, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Captain America: Brave New World, Gladiator II, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and even Nosferatu.

Our own Chris Bumbray caught Frankenstein at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while he said the film was impressive, it wasn’t quite the masterpiece he was hoping it would be. “ While I can’t quite call this my favorite Frankenstein adaptation, I’ll admit the overly drawn-out first half tested my patience, ” he wrote. “ Still, once the movie finds its footing, the second half is close to brilliant. Even if it’s uneven and slow to start, it ultimately blossoms into something powerful, a film that demands to be seen. It may take longer than it should to arrive at its peak, but when it does, it’s a striking reminder of what happens when a filmmaker is granted the freedom to pursue an undiluted vision. Del Toro has earned that privilege, and the result, while imperfect, is still essential viewing. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

As for what’s next for Del Toro, the director did tease one of his next projects several months ago, which would reunite him with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac. “ I’m writing a project to do with Oscar, ” he said. “ I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course. “

The Frankenstein popcorn bucket, yay or nay?