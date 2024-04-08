Furiosa: Chris Hemsworth rules over the wasteland in new poster for the Mad Max spin-off

Warner Bros. has dropped a brand-new poster for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which features Chris Hemsworth looming large over the wasteland. Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa is front and center, flanked by war boys, various vehicles, and other denizens of the post-apocalyptic world.

Check out the Furiosa poster below!

Mad Max: Fury Road was such an exhilarating surprise that it’s hard not to expect the same for Furiosa. And while anticipation is obviously sky-high, I have faith that master director George Miller will be able to pull it off. With CinemaCon officially kicking off in Las Vegas today (with our own Chris Bumbray in attendance), we might see more from Furiosa during the Warner Bros. presentation tomorrow. Stay tuned.

In addition to Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Hemsworth also stars as biker warlord Dementus, and it was a role that he’s called the best experience of his career. “I came into that film exhausted. I thought, ‘How am I going to get through this?’” Hemsworth said. “Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy.” The actor said the production of Furiosa was “by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn’t what’s exhausting it’s what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right way.

The official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24th.

