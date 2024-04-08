George Miller explains why Pinocchio is his favorite movie

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director George Miller is currently in Las Vegas attending CinemaCon where he has received an award for International Career Achievement in Filmmaking. During the Q&A, George Miller touched upon his influences and explained why Pinocchio is his favourite movie.

“ It’s because it was one of the first stories I saw that ticked every box, ” Miller explained. “ When we watch a film, we watch it as a full human being. We watch it viscerally, emotionally, intellectually, mythologically, in every way. And the stories that seem to endure are those that basically have that richness right through all the storytelling. “

Miller continued, saying Pinocchio has “ got surface charm, the journey of the character going from a wooden boy to a real boy, going through terrible temptations, getting very brutal, exciting, his father in the whale, and so on. It’s just about as epic a story as you can get. ”

The story of Pinocchio is a favourite of many directors, including Guillermo del Toro, who directed his own take on the tale for Netflix with stop-motion animation. In addition to Pinocchio, some of George Miller’s other favourite movies include The Godfather Part II, M*A*S*H, The Battle of Algiers, Boyhood, and Groundhog Day.

With Warner Bros. scheduled to give a presentation at CinemaCon tomorrow, we should learn a little more about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Miller mentioned that they finished the dub and mix on the movie two days ago. Our own Chris Bumbray is in attendance, so be sure to check back here for all the CinemaCon goodies throughout the week.

The official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: “ As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. “

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24th.