Gerard Butler says there were constant hospital trips making 300

Gerard Butler has seen his share on injuries both on and off the set, but the amount of hospitalizations he saw making 300 is staggering.

This … is … the emergency room! Movie sets may take extra precautions to ensure there are no serious injuries, but we all know that accidents happen. And when you have an action-heavy movie like 300, things are bound to take a cliff dive.

Gerard Butler broke out in a huge way with Zack Snyder’s 300 nearly two decades ago (seems crazy it was back in 2006, doesn’t it?), stepping in as one of the go-to action stars. But it didn’t come without some missteps, as Butler suffered a pulled tendon in his arm, a pulled hip flexer and nerve damage in his leg. Thankfully for him, the bulk of the injuries happened to others. “I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital. You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, there’s a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there’s a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane.”

While it feels incredibly dated now, 300 felt so revolutionary at the time, especially when it came to the special effects and showing the potential for comic book movies. His sophomore effort also put Zack Snyder on the map (I still think his debut, a remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, is his best), although it can be argued whether or not he lived up to the hype that surrounded and followed 300.

And even though he is far removed from King Leonidas, Gerard Butler is still seeing injuries that, while he may not always get them on the set, do carry into when cameras start rolling. As he recently revealed about shooting Den of Thieves 2, “I was not in the best shape, and it was a pretty physical movie, and I didn’t have a chance to get the surgery on my ACL, so I made this movie with a freshly torn ACL, and it was pretty rough.” Say what you want about his career but Butler is undoubtedly a trooper.

Do you think 300 holds up nearly 20 years after its release?