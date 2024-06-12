Glen Powell: Twisters has one of most “incredible action sequences” ever

Hype for this summer’s Twisters may not exactly be hitting at record speeds, but we can probably expect some dumb action – and sometimes that’s just what you want in a summer movie. But before you write this sequel off, Twisters star Glen Powell wants you to know that it has one of the most incredible action sequences ever captured.

The core Twisters cast – Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea – recently sat down with Fandango ahead of its July 19th release, with Powell building a storm of excitement for one key scene. “There’s a sequence in the movie that I think is going to be one of the most incredible action sequences of all time. It all happens in a oner and I think that we shot that in December with a rain machine. One of the coldest nights I’ve ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire.” While the action shown in the trailers does have a bit of a corny look to it, that this scene is done in a one shot – and Powell went through some physically daunting moments – does indeed sound thrilling.

Adding to this, Glen Powell noted that working on Twisters was one of the biggest challenges of his career so far – and this is coming from a dude who had to seriously step it up working with Tom Cruise. “This was maybe the most physical thing that I’ve ever done where you’re truly like, you’re talking about humans getting sucked up into a tornado, but you’re recreating what it’s like to be getting hit by debris and all that stuff so you’re watching real stunt men getting sucked up into the sky and you’re watching trucks move across and you’re jumping into a pool and you’re getting dragged and it’s like it’s a fully physical experience.”

Glen Powell is having one hell of a run, hitting a stride with Top Gun: Maverick that he’s hoping to keep going. We’ll have to wait and see just how Twisters does at the box office – some have argued it might have fared better on streaming – but either way, Powell is being positioned as one of Hollywood’s It Guys, which is pretty good considering the number of franchises he has turned down.

