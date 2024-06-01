Godzilla Minus One gets a surprise Netflix release

Six months after it hit theaters, Godzilla Minus One has been given a surprise digital release on Netflix and on most digital retailers.

Our choice for the greatest Kaiju movie of all time, Godzilla Minus One, has gotten a surprise release on Netflix! In most territories, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, you can find the movie streaming in Dolby Vision in both the original Japanese version and an alternate English dub prepared by the distributors (we recommend watching it in Japanese).

This comes hot on the heels of an article we ran a few weeks ago bemoaning the fact that the film was hard to see in North America. So far no domestic physical media release has been announced. You can buy the movie through most digital retailers now too, including the black and white version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (which is not currently on Netflix).

Of course, this is pretty awesome news, considering how warmly the film was received by fans and critics. The movie ended up grossing an incredible $116 million worldwide (on a $12 million budget), which includes $56 million in North America. It’s currently the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the States and is the third highest-grossing foreign language film of all time in North America. It also won the Best Visual Effects Oscar this year and counts director Steven Spielberg among its fans.

We’ve been huge fans of Godzilla Minus One since it dropped back in December, with our own Jessica Dwyer doing a great video about how it might be the best Godzilla movie ever. Fans of the character have had a good year, with Adam Wingard’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also a pretty big blockbuster. While it did terrific business, fans complained about a lack of Godzilla. Well folks, if you saw The New Empire and thought Godzilla lacked screen time, then Minus One is the movie for you!