Halle Berry would have returned for Deadpool & Wolverine, but she was never asked

Deadpool & Wolverine was packed with cameos from previous Marvel characters, but one actress who didn’t make an appearance was Halle Berry. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Berry said she was actually approached by Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, about reprising her role of Storm in the Deadpool sequel… only for Reynolds to never reach out.

When asked if anyone had reached out to her about playing Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, Berry said, “ No. Blake [Lively] asked me one time — I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show — and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me. ” Reynolds! Would have been the perfect opportunity for a reprise of Storm’s iconic line: “Do you know what happens to a toad when it’s struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else.” Deadpool would have had a ball with that.

Berry will next be seen starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Union. The action comedy follows Mike (Wahlberg), a New Jersey construction worker whose simple life is upended when his long-lost high-school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up to recruit him on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe. The film will debut on Netflix on August 16th.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “ Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s spoiler-free review right here, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of Deadpool & Wolverine as well!

Would you have liked to have seen Halle Berry as Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine?