The Union trailer: Mark Wahlberg / Halle Berry action comedy starts streaming in August

Back at the start of May, the Netflix streaming service unveiled their 2024 Summer Movie slate, and in the process they revealed that an action comedy called The Union , which stars Mark Wahlberg (The Family Plan) and Halle Berry (The Call), has a release date of August 16th. With that date just seven weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by prolific television director Julian Farino, who was also at the helm of the 2011 dramedy The Oranges, The Union has the following synopsis: Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. iBoy, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and The Lazarus Project writer Joe Barton crafted the screenplay with David Guggenheim, who also receives story credit. IMDb currently has this listed as Guggenheim’s first credit, but it’s actually the same person who wrote Safe House, Stolen, and The Christmas Chronicles, and created the TV series Designated Survivor.

Wahlberg and Berry are joined in the cast by Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps), Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Wahlberg produced The Union with Stephen Levinson and Jeff G. Waxman. Jennifer Madeloff executive produced.

The Union doesn’t look like anything we haven’t seen before, a couple times over, but it could be a decent flick to waste some time with some evening. There appear to be some fun action sequences in there.

What did you think of the trailer for The Union? Will you be watching this movie when it starts streaming on Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.