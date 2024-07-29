Hellboy: The Crooked Man gets a new trailer out of SDCC + We Interview the Cast & Mike Mignola!

The official trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man has arrived out of SDCC, trying to stand on its own outside of its predecessors + Interviews from SDCC!

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is inviting you to “witness the birth of all evil” as the official trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the comic book character has dropped. And yes, that includes a raccoon that buries itself in your mouth.

While we have already seen Jack Kesy in character as Big Red and even got a teaser release earlier this month, this full-length trailer gives a better idea of just what Kesy hopes to bring to Hellboy and more of what the plot entails. It, too, shows off the visual style that looks to be fittingly in line with the styling of the comic series – which comes from writer Mike Mignola and Dark Horse – while also bringing forth the horror elements. It, too, could serve as a tribute to late artist Richard Corben, who passed away in 2020.

The Crooked Man finds “Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. In the comic, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region’s resident Devil.”

Fans are rightly skeptical of another Hellboy movie…at least if it’s not going to star Ron Perlman and be directed by Guillermo del Toro. Sure, we all want Hellboy 3 with that duo and most of us – David Harbour included – know just how bad the 2019 effort was, but visually The Crooked Man looks like it’s trying to stand on its own. That it has a budget of just $25 million – which is half of the previous movie – might put some people off, but hopefully it is stretched creatively.

But wait – there’s more! We also interviewed the cast members, Jack Kesy, Jefferson White (Yellowstone), Adeline Rudolph, director Brian Taylor (Crank) and the creator of the character himself, Mike Mignola! Check out the interviews below directly from Comic Con!

What do you think of the official trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man? Are you more excited than you were after the teaser? Chime in in the comments section below.