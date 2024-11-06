A24’s Heretic could convert $10M into a box office debut as Venom: The Last Dance looks to top the charts again

A24’s horror thriller Heretic could scare up $10M during its box office debut as Venom: The Last Dance holds tightly to the top of the charts.

Heretic, box office, Venom: The Last Dance

A24 isn’t done scaring up dollars at the box office as the studio’s horror thriller, Heretic, looks to convert $10M during the film’s box-office launch. Analysts see the chilling feature starring Hugh Grant at $8-10M from 3,200 cinemas, especially if audiences still feel spooky after the Halloween holiday. In contrast, Lionsgate’s faith-based family film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever could pull a cheerful $6 million to $8 million during its debut from 3,000 theaters.

While new films are typically the cat’s pajamas at the box office, analysts predict Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance will take another bite out of the top spot. The symbiotic sequel could drop 40% to 50% from the weekend before, resulting in $13 million to $15 million in upcoming ticket sales. Venom: The Last Dance is holding onto screens after earning $318M worldwide, compared to 2018’s Venom ($856M) and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($506M). The third (and final) Venom film only cost $120M to produce, so it’s not a total loss.

If positive word of mouth spreads, there’s a chance Heretic and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever could exceed expectations. Election cycles are always emotionally taxing on all sides, and audiences could look to theaters for a respite from the tension. Thankfully, cinemas are always waiting with comfy seats, booming sound systems, and snacks to bring good vibes.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods directed Heretic from their script. In the film, two religious women are drawn into a cat-and-mouse game in a strange man’s house. Hugh Grant leads the film alongside Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Topher Grace and Elle Young also star as primary cast members.

As for Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Are you planning to check out Heretic this weekend? How about Venom 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Variety
