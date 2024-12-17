Macaulay Culkin says Joe Pesci got a little too carried away during Home Alone and actually bit him

During rehearsals for Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin says Joe Pesci got a little too carried away and actually bit him. “I have a scar.”

Home Alone has earned its place as a beloved holiday classic, and Macaulay Culkin has been touring the country to celebrate the film. Dubbed A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin, the actor hosts Home Alone screenings followed by a Q&A. During a recent screening in Illinois, Culkin said his Home Alone co-star Joe Pesci got a little too into character while they were rehearsing a scene and actually bit him.

“ He was trying to scare me, ” Culkin explained. “ He was like, ‘I want to be menacing to this kid.’ ” The actor said Pesci took it a little too far while threatening to bite off the fingers of Culkin’s character and really bit down. “ I have a scar, ” Culkin said, adding that Pesci had a look of pure panic. “ I saw his face — and I’ve never, ever seen Joe Pesci actually scared, ” Culkin said. “ Because he’s like, ‘I just bit a kid!’ “

While Culkin may have been scarred during the production of the first Home Alone movie, Pesci got his own scars during Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. “ The Home Alone movies were a more physical type of comedy, therefore, a little more demanding, ” said Pesci several years ago. “ In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire. “

The relationship between Culkin and Pesci may consist of scarred fingers and burnt noggins, but Culkin’s relationship with his on-screen mother is anything but. To this day, nearly thirty-five years after the release of the film, Culkin still calls Catherine O’Hara “ mom, ” and she “ opens up her arms — she goes, ‘Son.’ “