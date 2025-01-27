Hot Ones is headed to the Oscars…Who should take The Last Dab at the Dolby?

Hot Ones has turned into an absolute internet juggernaut, with more than 355 episodes that have found some of our favorite celebs sitting down to see just how far they can make it through the gauntlet of hot sauces, culminating in The Last Dab, the ultimate test of how many Scovilles they can handle. We’ve seen the mighty fall and the unexpected prosper (waddup, Charlize!). But what if they’re put in front of a live audience? We might just see how Hot Ones fares in that manner, as Sean Evans looks to be taking his show to the Oscars.

Appearing at the Sundance Film Festival for the first time, Hot Ones host Sean Evans teased that he’ll be at the 97th Academy Awards in some capacity, saying, “I’m going to the Oscars. I actually just got fitted for the tux. We’ll see what we can do because of the situation [with the wildfires] in Los Angeles. They’ve had to move some things around, but hopefully we’re going to do some fun sit down interviews with some people. I’m looking forward to it.”

While that doesn’t give us too many details as to how Hot Ones will be worked into the Oscars, it would be pretty cool to see Evans and his famous table (and milk relief) turn up every now and then with Evans challenging nominees to take The Last Dab. And of course since Oscars host Conan O’Brien may have the most famous episode of Hot Ones in the show’s 10-year history, we do fully expect a showdown.

As for this year’s Oscar nominees who have recently appeared on Hot Ones, only Demi Moore (Best Actress, The Substance) and Ariana Grande (Best Supporting Actress, Wicked) have appeared in the past year. Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) are the only other acting nominees who have dared to take the challenge. Now how did Dwayne Johnson not land a nod?!

