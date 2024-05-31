Hugh Jackman talks about the difficulty of playing Wolverine at his age

Hugh Jackman laces up the claws for one final go that everyone feels is an appropriate revisit despite ending the character arc years ago.

When Logan came out in 2017, James Mangold had to age up Hugh Jackman to convincingly play Old Man Wolverine. Seven years later, Jackman breaks his rule of returning to a character for the one-off, but ironically he’s now playing a much younger version of Wolverine than he did last time.

Indeed, playing an intensely feral character for 24 years has made this last go much more difficult for Jackman. In a recent interview People Magazine had with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, the Aussie actor acknowledged the challenge of suiting up to play the role at fifty-five. Jackman admits, “When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food.” As muscular as he gets for this role, Jackman says he’s always had difficulty bulking up. He continued to say,

I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”