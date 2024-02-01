Interview: Legendary rapper DMC discusses Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story

We interview one half of the iconic rap duo to discuss the new Peacock three-part docu-series about their rise to fame.

When you think of rap music, odds are you imagine Run DMC. The legendary band comprised of Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Daryll “DMC” McDaniels, and the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell rose to prominence in the 1980s to become the first superstar rappers in history. To this day, their music ranks as some of the most iconic of all time. Now, the story of how two teens from New York became the legendary tracksuit-clad Run DMC is a three-part series (read our review here).

The new Peacock documentary series Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story tells of the rise of the Queens teenagers from the early days working alongside future super-producer Russell Simmons to their meteoric rise up the charts. The series looks at their collaboration with Aerosmith to their 2023 reunion at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of hip-hop. All of it is included in this amazing story that will have you tapping your foot and singing along.

I recently sat down to discuss Kings from Queens with a member of the band, the legendary DMC himself. Daryll McDaniels, a lifelong comic book fan, chatted about whether this documentary was always in the cards or if a narrative film could happen. We also discussed their presence in Ben Affleck’s recent film Air as well as what he thinks of all the young rappers today. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story Is now streaming on Peacock.