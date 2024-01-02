Interview: Night Court’s Marsha Warfield on returning as Roz in the sitcom revival

We are big fans of Night Court here at JoBlo.com. From reflections on the original series to memorials for the stars who have passed, we were cautiously optimistic about the NBC revival of the sitcom. Since most revivals have been hit or miss and the multi-camera style has grown antiquated, it was a pleasant surprise to find how good the Melissa Rauch-led remake actually is. With John Larroquette reprising his role as attorney Dan Fielding, the new version of Night Court is much like the original with some minor tweaks.

One of the most exciting elements of the series is the references and connections to the 1980s version of the show, such as the fact that Judge Abby Stone (Rauch) is the daughter of Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). With cameos, funny moments galore, and plenty of heart, Night Court wrapped its first season in 2023 with the return of former bailiff Roz Russell (Marsha Warfield), who appears in newly promoted Judge Dan Fielding’s New Orleans courtroom. The cliffhanger ending led to a second part serving as the season two premiere on NBC.

I got the chance to chat with Marsha Warfield about her return to Night Court. We discussed how the role felt after years away from playing Roz and how Marsha distinguishes herself from the character. We discussed funny moments during production, including the birth of Markie Post’s child on set. We also chatted about what it would take for Marsha to star in a spin-off featuring Roz. Check out the full interview in the embed above

Night Court returned with a Christmas episode on December 23rd. The second season premieres on January 2nd on NBC.