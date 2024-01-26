Interviews: Kal Penn, Tika Sumpter, and Charles Stone III talk The Underdoggs

The stars and director talk Snoop Dogg’s sense of humor, children swearing, and why we love sports movies.

By

Everyone loves an underdog story. We love them as much as sports movies and precocious kids. The only other thing we love as much as those is profanity. When you combine those together, you have a tricky project that could be masterful, or it could be a disaster. Luckily, no one can drop an f-bomb quite like Snoop Dogg, and he does that in his latest film, The Underdoggs.

In the great tradition of The Bad News Bears, Little Giants, and Hardball, The Underdoggs stars Snoop as a washed-up former NFL wide receiver who has burned all the bridges in his career. With a chance to redeem himself by coaching a group of pee-wee football players in his hometown of Long Beach, Two Js encounters more than he bargained for, as coaching is much more than just standing around basking in your greatness. Two Js must also deal with all of the kids’ challenges while also trying to woo his former high school girlfriend.

I got the chance to talk with a few involved with The Underdoggs, including stars Tika Sumpter and Kal Penn and director Charles Stone III. Tika Sumpter talked about how funny Snoop Dogg is and what it was like hearing the kids swear like an adult. Kal Penn talked about whether his character was inspired by a real agent he has met, as well as the hilarious Harold and Kumar joke in the movie. Director Charles Stone III talked about his experience directing sports movies and what set this film apart. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Underdoggs is now streaming on Prime Video.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interviews: Kal Penn, Tika Sumpter, and Charles Stone III talk The Underdoggs
Interview: Dolph Lundgren talks Wanted Man + Ivan Drago Spinoff News
JoBlo's own Chris Bumbray sat down for an interview with director Renny Harlin that covers The Bricklayer, Deep Blue Sea, and more
Renny Harlin interview covers The Bricklayer, Deep Blue Sea, & more
Interview: Self Reliance stars Jake Johnson & Biff Wiff talk about the comedy, character chemistry, and origin of Johnson’s feature directorial debut
View All

About the Author

5840 Articles Published

Alex Maidy has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. A Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and a member of Chicago Indie Critics, Alex has been JoBlo.com's primary TV critic and ran columns including Top Ten and The UnPopular Opinion. When not riling up fans with his hot takes, Alex is an avid reader and aspiring novelist.

Latest The Underdoggs News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles