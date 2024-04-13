Is Killers of the Flower Moon not coming to Blu-ray after all?

“I was sent down from Washington D.C. to see about this Blu-ray.” Well, it may be that nobody’s doin’ it, as word is beginning to circulate that Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon may not end up receiving a physical media release – not just in the near future but at all. While this has yet to be officially confirmed by studios or Scorsese himself, even the potential that this could be true is a blow.

As per one social media user who may have some knowledge on the situation: “BTW, I haven’t seen it announced on here, but we got word through one of our library media fulfillment companies: They have at the very least indefinitely postponed (very likely canceled) the physical media release of KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON…And no, I’m not making this up, this was, “Patron holds are being canceled, temp MARC listings are pulled from library catalog, please inform patrons if they ask.””

BTW, I haven't seen it announced on here, but we got word through one of our library media fulfillment companies:



They have at the very least indefinitely postponed (very likely canceled) the physical media release of KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. — John (@JuanchoS) April 12, 2024

Again, this is far from being a confirmation that Killers of the Flower Moon will never get a physical release, but one can see this end up being the case. After all, Apple doesn’t exactly have the best track record for releasing their original films on physical media, something that lends support to the theory that Killers of the Flower Moon will only ever be available for download and digital means. Hell, Best Picture winner CODA hasn’t even received a Blu-ray!

We here at JoBlo.com have made it no secret that we are huge supporters of physical media. But if a film – especially one as highly regarded as Killers of the Flower Moon – never has a chance at a Blu-ray, then how can anybody argue for you to keep it? Granted, the film is available on a Region 2 (primarily Europe) release and there are region-free players, but not putting it out in its home region would be an awfully narrow-minded decision on the part of Apple and Paramount.

Just for comparison, The Irishman was most widely seen on Netflix (after a limited release a few weeks earlier) but would be released by The Criterion Collection the following year. While a Criterion release of Killers of the Flower Moon would be much welcome, I’m not sure I see Apple and/or Paramount handing over the rights that easily if there is money to be made online.

Do you think Killers of the Flower Moon will ever get a physical release or will Apple ensure you can only watch it digitally? Chime in with your thoughts below.