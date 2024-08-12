Jared Padalecki joins Fire Country season 3 in guest-starring role, but it could lead to his own spin-off

Deadline reports that Jared Padalecki is set to make his return to television as he’s been tapped to guest-star on CBS’ Fire Country for a three-episode arc. Although it’s still very early, it’s possible that this guest spot could lead to Padalecki starring in a new Fire Country spin-off.

Padalecki will play Camden, “ a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Max Thieriot) raw talent. ” That does sound like a character with spin-off written all over him, unless, of course, he has to return to his home planet. Padalecki has spent the last four years starring in Walker for The CW, but the series was cancelled earlier this year, leaving him with some free time.

Fire Country revolves around a young convict who joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. The potential Jared Padalecki spin-off wouldn’t be the first for Fire Country, as CBS gave a series order to Sherrif Country earlier this year, with Morena Baccarin attached to lead.

Although nothing is official, there’s a very good chance that Padalecki will be making an appearance in the fifth and final season of The Boys. The Prime Video series has already seen several major Supernatural stars turn up, including Jensen Ackles, Jim Beavers, Jeffrey Dead Morgan, and Rob Benedict. Eric Kripke, creator of Supernatural and The Boys, expressed his desire for Padalecki to appear on the show, and the actor confirmed in June that “ The answer is yes. “