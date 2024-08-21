Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on 2nd wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, marking the end of their marriage after just two years.

In news that should come as no surprise considering the latest strife in the world of Bennifer 2.0 (gosh, remember that trend?), Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

TMZ reports that Jennifer Lopez made the move to file her official split from Ben Affleck on August 20th, which turns out to be the second anniversary of their more formal wedding (having wed in Las Vegas the month prior). Traditionally, the second anniversary gift is cotton, which is appropriate since the two are sleeping under separate sheets now.

Lopez and Affleck got married in August 2022, a full 20 years after they first made tabloid headlines and were branded the “it couple” of the century. While that romance resulted in plenty of late night fodder and constant paparazzi attention, even worse, it gave us Gigli…Now, we here at JoBlo.com aren’t normally ones for conspiracy theories, but there might be a link between that notorious flop reemerging on The Criterion Channel earlier this year and the split between Lopez and Affleck. The two also worked together on Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged at the time of their 2004 breakup. Since they never made it to the altar all those years ago, they have at least avoided the marry-remarry trend of couples like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Affleck had previously been married to Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018, while this marked the fourth marriage for Lopez, having most recently tied the knot with singer Marc Antony, who she divorced in 2014.

The relationship between Lopez and Affleck was noted to be on the rocks for quite some time up until the divorce filing, with the two taking separate trips and being seen without wedding rings. As it turns out, even though Lopez officially filed the papers this week, documentation lists the separation itself as being back in April.

As for work the couple put out during their rekindling, Jennier Lopez released her first album in a decade, This Is Me…Now, while Ben Affleck most notably returned to directing with Air.

