Joaquin Phoenix says losing weight for Joker: Folie à Deux was more difficult with the dancing aspect and talks briefly about leaving the Todd Haynes movie

Audiences saw the jarring physical presence of Joaquin Phoenix in the first Joker film and the actor says it was more difficult this time around.

By

Joker: Folie à Deux is just weeks away and while the movie was somewhat being billed as a musical, both director Todd Phillips and star Lady Gaga are curbing expectations for audiences who are thinking they are in for an In the Heights-type experience. Phillips stated,  “Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue,” Phillips said. “It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead.” Phillips added, “I just don’t want people to think that it’s like In the Heights, where the lady in the bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing. No disrespect, because I loved In the Heights.“ At the Venice Film Festival, Gaga said she would describe it as a musical, “It’s very different. The music is a way to give the characters a way to express themselves because the dialogue wasn’t enough.”

According to Deadline, the film’s star Joaquin Phoenix would also add an anecdote about getting in Arthur Fleck’s shape for the sequel. Phoenix is one of those actors who really commits to the role and for the last Joker film, he revealed in 2020 that he lost a staggering 52 pounds to embody the role of Arthur Fleck. This time, Phoenix explains,

I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, but this time it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time. I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

Phoenix would also field a question about his recent departure from Todd Haynes‘ film that was set to go into production. Haynes’ film revolves around two men who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico. The reason for Phoenix’s exit is unclear. Still, some have wondered if the project’s intimate and explicit content was a factor. Phoenix would be inquired about the situation surrounding his abrupt exit and he would reply, “If I do, I’d just be sharing my opinion from my perspective and the other creatives aren’t here to share their piece so I don’t think that would be helpful. So I won’t.”

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Will Smith exits his role for the action flick Sugar Bandits
Joker 3
Joker: Folie à Deux reactions paint the musically-charged sequel as a divisive dive into the mad minds of Gotham’s criminal love birds
Malignant star Annabelle Wallis to co-lead the action thriller Mutiny alongside Jason Statham
blood on snow
Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson team up with Cary Fukunaga for an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s Blood on Snow
View All

About the Author

1855 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Joaquin Phoenix News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Rebel Ridge Review

Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge is the director’s most accessible, action-driven movie to date, featuring a star-making performance by Aaron Pierre.

Movie Reviews

The Thicket Review

We review Elliott Lester’s crime drama The Thicket, starring Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, and Levon Hawke.

Load more articles