Jonathan Majors sits down for first interview since guilty verdict and being dropped by Marvel

Jonathan Majors will sit down with ABC News for his first interview since being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment last month.

Linsey Davis sat down with Jonathan Majors for an interview which is set to debut on Good Morning America on January 8th. It will later air on GMA3: What You Need To Know, with an extended version streaming on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis that evening. IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half-hour special on Hulu on January 11th, which will include more unaired footage from the interview.

Majors’ trial and the subsequent fallout has been one of the biggest stories of the year, but it will be interesting to see what the actor has to say about it all. Majors’ guilty verdict was quickly followed by the reveal that he had also been fired by Marvel Studios. He played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the intention that he would be the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. It remains to be seen if Marvel will recast the role or if they will go in another direction.

“ At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work, ” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement soon after the verdict was delivered. “ The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand. “

Majors will be sentenced on February 6th. He faces up to a year in jail, but most believe that he won’t spend any time behind bars. Still, his once-promising career has been irreparably damaged. After starting the year with major roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Magazine Dreams, and Creed III, it’s wild to see it all come crashing down by the end.