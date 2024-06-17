Gabriel Basso and Jared Harris enter final negotiations to join Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson for Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix film

Kathryn Bigelow‘s upcoming Netflix film is shaping up after the additions of Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad, Luther, The Harder They Fall) and Rebecca Fergusson (Dune: Part Two, The Greatest Showman, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent, Super 8, Hillbily Elegy) and Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men, The Crown) enter final negotiations to join the cast.

Nearly everything about this movie remains secret, from the title to the synopsis to the stars’ roles. According to Deadline, the story revolves around the White House, where a crisis erupts. While there’s not much to go on, it’s not impossible to imagine Elba, Fergusson, Basso, and Harris leading a political thriller.

It’s been a while since Bigelow shot a feature film. Her last effort was the crime drama Detroit, which starred John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jacob Latimore. The fact-based drama, focusing on the 1967 Detroit riots, follows a group of rogue police officers who respond to a complaint with retribution rather than justice.

Previously, Bigelow tried developing an adaptation of the David Koepp novel Aurora. Unfortunately, the project never came to fruition. What was it about? Here’s a synopsis for Koepp’s book courtesy of Amazon:

Aubrey Wheeler is just trying to get by in Aurora, Illinois after her semi-criminal ex-husband split, leaving behind his unruly teenage son.

Then the lights go out—not just in Aurora but across the globe. A solar storm has knocked out power almost everywhere. Suddenly, all problems are local, very local, and Aubrey must assume the mantle of fierce protector of her suburban neighborhood.

Across the country lives Aubrey’s estranged brother, Thom. A fantastically wealthy, neurotically over-prepared Silicon Valley CEO, he plans to ride out the crisis in a gilded desert bunker he built for maximum comfort and security.

But the complicated history between the siblings is far from over, and what feels like the end of the world is just the beginning of several long-overdue reckonings—which not everyone will survive.

What kind of White House crisis do you think Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix feature confronts? Who else would you add to the star-studded cast to improve this project? Let us know in the comments section below.