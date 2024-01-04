Ke Huy Quan to star in With Love, an action movie from 87North

Deadline reports that Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) is set to headline his very own action movie.

Ke Huy Quan will star in With Love, which comes from Universal and David Leitch and Kelly McCormick’s 87North. Jonathan Eusebio will make his feature directorial debut with the movie after serving as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on projects such as Violent Night, Deadpool 2, Black Panther, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline notes that With Love is being written by Luke Passmore based on an original script by Josh Stoddard & Matthew Murray.

It’s been wonderful to see Ke Huy Quan back on our screens, and the thought of him starring in an action movie is just fantastic. I can’t wait. Dude can work wonders with a fanny pack. Following the release of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan starred in the second season of Loki alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson and pretty much stole the show. Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was at the top of Quan’s wishlist when he got back into acting, and he didn’t have to wait long.

After the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan got a call from his agent telling him that he would be getting a call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the resulting offer moved him to tears.

Now you have to understand, when I became an actor again, joining the MCU was at the top of my wishlist. I was so excited and I said, ‘Could this be it?’ I was driving. I picked up the phone. And on the other end I hear, ‘Hi Ke. This is Kevin Feige.’ He went on to talk about how much he loved our movie and how much he loved my performance. Then finally he says, ‘Ke we would love for you to join the MCU family.’ I was driving at that time. I start tearing up, and I couldn’t see the road anymore. I said, ‘Kevin, can you give me two seconds?’ I pulled the car over, put it in park and I said, ‘Please continue.’

Quan contained, “ [Kevin Feige] says, ‘We have this great character for you, Ouroboros. I really love him, and I think you will be perfect to play him.’ He told me about Loki. He told me about the MCU. He spoke [with] so much passion and enthusiasm in his voice. It brought me back to the day when I met him for the very first time on the X-Men set when he was just an associate producer, and I was an assistant action choreographer…He loves this universe so much. He has such a vast knowledge of this universe. And little did I know only 23 years later, I get to work with him. I get to play a wonderful character. “

Quan’s next project will see him lending his voice to Kung Fu Panda 4, which will hit theaters on March 8th.