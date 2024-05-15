Keanu Reeves is now confirmed to be starring in The Entertainment System is Down from Triangle of Sadness director, with Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Bruhl

Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness would take a darkly comedic look at the super wealthy. However, he is now coming for all of us.

Ruben Östlund took a satirical look at the super-rich and super-elite in the comedy Triangle of Sadness. Now, he is aiming to put a mirror up to the average person’s idle mind. Östlund’s next anticipated film will be The Entertainment System is Down and it was recently reported that Keanu Reeves was in talks to star in the movie. Deadline now confirms that Reeves has officially signed on to do the film, and Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Bruhl have now joined him on that fateful flight.

Östlund says The Entertainment System Is Down is a social satire set on a long-haul flight with a faulty entertainment system. As boredom spreads throughout the cabin, rage starts to overwhelm the passengers. Chaos ensues. The idea for Östlund’s next feature is something he’s been building for years. The filmmaker says he’s been collecting anecdotes to use as inspiration for The Entertainment System Is Down, with several years of material at his disposal. Though it likely involves dark comedy and sharp humor, Reeves’s role remains a mystery.

Discussing the film with Variety last year, Östlund said The Entertainment System Is Down is “a study of how human beings interact in this little laboratory that is a plane” and “will look at how modern human beings are wrecked under these circumstances.” Additionally, Östlund has the hilarious audacity to hope that his new film inspires the biggest walkout in Cannes Film Festival history.