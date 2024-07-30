Kevin Feige’s comfort viewing: Seinfeld, RoboCop, The Wrath of Khan, Friday the 13th, & more

For many fans around the world, the films and TV shows that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe are among their top choices when it comes time kick back and relax with some comfort viewing. But for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, making those pieces of entertainment is his job, he’s surrounded by Marvel entertainment for his entire work day. So when he needs comfort viewing, it’s time to turn to something outside the MCU. Speaking with Mashable, Feige revealed that his comfort viewing choices include Seinfeld, RoboCop, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and the Friday the 13th franchise!

When asked for his go-to comfort watch choices, Feige answered, “ During the pandemic, I started watching a lot of Thin Man movies from the ’30s and a lot of Frank Capra films from the ’30s. I sort of had a gap in my cinematic viewing of late ’20s to early ’40s, so I ended up finding that very comforting. ” He also gave a nod to the Preston Sturges movies of the ’40s, before adding, “ I also am a big sci-fi nerd, so I’ll turn on RoboCop, I’ll turn on Wrath of Khan. ” He also named The Wrath of Khan as his “go-to tearjerker.”

When he needs a laugh, Feige turns to Seinfeld. “ Seinfeld I watch quite a bit, and that is a sort of ‘getting ready to go to bed’ show. ” His Seinfeld fandom is why many of the codenames for MCU projects have been Seinfeld references.

Asked for a go-to horror choice, Feige answered, “ I have a 15-year-old daughter who’s just recently discovered the Friday the 13th movies and all the Jason movies, which I don’t know if they’re super scary, but they’re fun to watch. That might even be comfort – is it weird to say that the Friday the 13th movies are comfort viewing? They kind of are. ” Continuing with the horror discussion, Feige said, “ Sometimes, like a movie like Hereditary, I’m not ever turning on again. That’s so scary. I guess if I wanted to scare the hell out of myself and just go into a really scared fetal position, I’d watch Hereditary. “

I have been a Marvel fan since I was a kid and have a lot of admiration for what Feige has done with the MCU, which I do consider to be a comfort to watch – but it’s when he combined the Marvel dedication with describing the Friday the 13th franchise as comfort viewing that Feige really proved himself to be a man after my own heart, because Friday the 13th is a franchise I love even more than the MCU and F13 movies are definitely one of the first things that come to my mind when I think of comfort viewing.

