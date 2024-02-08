Knuckles limited series at Paramount+ premieres new electrifying trailer

The Sonic universe gets bigger as Knuckles gets a spin-off limited series set to debut this April and will see the return of the Hedgehog family.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is off and running (pun intended). Not long ago, the official movie’s social media account released a short announcement trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in addition to the announcement that Jim Carrey, who had been circling around the decision to retire, will in fact return as the eggman himself, Dr. Robotnik. The third installment in the series teased the crossover of another character from the Sega game’s universe, Shadow, as the latest addition to the hedgehog family. Paramount has also now released the trailer for the Paramount+ limited series, Knuckles.

According to the press release from Paramount,

“The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3.

In addition to Elba starring as the titular character, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as well as special guest star Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.”

In addition to today’s official trailer, on Sunday, February 11, an all-new KNUCKLES spot will debut during the CBS Television Network’s Super Bowl LVIII pregame broadcast. The KNUCKLES Super Bowl spot will also be featured in Nickelodeon’s special kids and family broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII, where Knuckles and some friends will make a surprise appearance.

The series will have six episodes and all six episodes of the series will be available to stream on Friday, April 26, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada; the following day, April 27, in all additional Paramount+ territories; and in Japan later this year.