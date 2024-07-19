Everyone is convinced it’s Blake Lively playing Lady Deadpool in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine

The Internet is scrambling to figure out who plays Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, but most think it’s Blake Lively.

Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine promises more cameos than you can shake a chimichanga at, but one character is sending the internet into a frenzy. The final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer features two highly anticipated appearances from niche Marvel characters, including a killer moment featuring Lady Deadpool slow-walking her way through a dust cloud. With hips better than Shakira’s and a long platinum blonde ponytail draped over her shoulder, Lady Deadpool looks drop-dead gorgeous and lethal. While Shawn Levy’s depiction of Lady Deadpool is enough to make pants fit tighter than usual, everyone wants to know who’s beneath the mask.

If you click around the internet, you’ll find fans speculating about who’s playing Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. While many thought Taylor Swift could be the blonde in the red pajamas, most think it’s Gossip Girl and The Shallows star Blake Lively. It makes sense that it would be Lively playing Lady Deadpool, as she would assuredly be Ryan Reynolds’ first pick for the part. Additionally, she’d kill it as Wanda Wilson, a character Marvel needs to feature in more comics. C’mon, Marvel! Let’s do a 5-issue mini-series featuring Wanda Wilson. I bet it would sell like hotcakes, especially after Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters.

Someone other than Lively may play Lady Deadpool in the upcoming film, but good luck convincing the internet it’s someone other than Reynolds’ partner in crime and parenthood.

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is rated R for strong bloody violence, injury detail, sex references, and very strong language. This is relatively new territory for Marvel Studios, which has kept things PG-13 for its latest era of theatrical tentpole output. Before Marvel announced Deadpool & Wolverine’s ratings, fans let the studio know that anything less than a hard R would result in protest. Thankfully, Marvel heard the message clearly, giving Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman permission to cuss themselves blue in the face for their big-screen bromance.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Wade Wilson and James Howlett, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

