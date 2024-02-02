Lovely, Dark, and Deep trailer: Georgina Campbell psychological horror film is coming to VOD

Trailer: the psychological cosmic thriller Lovely, Dark, and Deep stars Georgina Campbell and reaches VOD this month

By

Back when we heard that Georgina Campbell was starring in the psychological horror film Lovely, Dark, and Deep, she was best known for winning a BAFTA TV leading actress award for her role in the 2014 TV movie Murdered by My Boyfriend. Since then, we’ve seen her name around here quite a lot, due to her roles in films like All My Friends Hate Me, Barbarian, Bird Box: Barcelona, T.I.M., and the upcoming The Watchers, Cold Storage, and Psycho Killer. As for Lovely, Dark, and Deep, it’s set to receive a VOD release on February 22nd, and we have the trailer embedded below.

This project marks the feature directorial debut of Teresa Sutherland, who previously wrote Emma Tammi’s horror western The Wind and was a staff writer on the Netflix / Mike Flanagan series Midnight Mass. The story of this “cosmic thriller” sees Campbell taking on the role of Lennon, who seizes the opportunity to assume the coveted role of a back-country ranger at a remote outpost. While adapting to her solitary existence in the wilderness, she becomes aware of a lurking, sinister presence. Driven by the need for answers, Lennon embarks on a journey through the ominous terrain, seeking to unveil the long-standing mystery that has haunted her since childhood.

Campbell is joined in the cast by Wai Ching Ho, who played Madame Gao on the Netflix / Marvel shows Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, and the awesomely named Nick Blood, best known for playing Lance Hunter on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Here, Ho is playing District Ranger Zhang, “the most senior ranger in the national park, who will do anything to protect it”, while Blood takes on the role of Jackson, “a seasoned park ranger encountered by Lennon deep in the backcountry”.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep was produced by Josh Waller of Woodhead Creative. Stefanie Coimbra of House of Quest Films serves as executive producer alongside QWGmire’s Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale.

Are you interested in Lovely, Dark, and Deep? Check out the trailer and poster below, then let us know by leaving a comment.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The horror film Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, gets a new teaser trailer and a July release date
Longlegs teaser trailer: Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe horror film reaches theatres in July
Trailer: the psychological cosmic thriller Lovely, Dark, and Deep stars Georgina Campbell and reaches VOD this month
Lovely, Dark, and Deep trailer: Georgina Campbell psychological horror film is coming to VOD
Catherine O'Hara is joining the cast of HBO's video game adaptation TV series The Last of Us for season 2, which starts filming soon
The Last of Us season 2 adding Catherine O’Hara to the cast
Full Moon is launching a new production label called Pulp Noir with a line-up of ten movies that will be filmed this year
Full Moon launches new production label Pulp Noir with a slate of ten films
View All

About the Author

14554 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Georgina Campbell News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles