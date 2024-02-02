Lovely, Dark, and Deep trailer: Georgina Campbell psychological horror film is coming to VOD

Back when we heard that Georgina Campbell was starring in the psychological horror film Lovely, Dark, and Deep , she was best known for winning a BAFTA TV leading actress award for her role in the 2014 TV movie Murdered by My Boyfriend. Since then, we’ve seen her name around here quite a lot, due to her roles in films like All My Friends Hate Me, Barbarian, Bird Box: Barcelona, T.I.M., and the upcoming The Watchers, Cold Storage, and Psycho Killer. As for Lovely, Dark, and Deep, it’s set to receive a VOD release on February 22nd, and we have the trailer embedded below.

This project marks the feature directorial debut of Teresa Sutherland, who previously wrote Emma Tammi’s horror western The Wind and was a staff writer on the Netflix / Mike Flanagan series Midnight Mass. The story of this “cosmic thriller” sees Campbell taking on the role of Lennon, who seizes the opportunity to assume the coveted role of a back-country ranger at a remote outpost. While adapting to her solitary existence in the wilderness, she becomes aware of a lurking, sinister presence. Driven by the need for answers, Lennon embarks on a journey through the ominous terrain, seeking to unveil the long-standing mystery that has haunted her since childhood.

Campbell is joined in the cast by Wai Ching Ho, who played Madame Gao on the Netflix / Marvel shows Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, and the awesomely named Nick Blood, best known for playing Lance Hunter on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Here, Ho is playing District Ranger Zhang, “the most senior ranger in the national park, who will do anything to protect it”, while Blood takes on the role of Jackson, “a seasoned park ranger encountered by Lennon deep in the backcountry”.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep was produced by Josh Waller of Woodhead Creative. Stefanie Coimbra of House of Quest Films serves as executive producer alongside QWGmire’s Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale.

Are you interested in Lovely, Dark, and Deep? Check out the trailer and poster below, then let us know by leaving a comment.