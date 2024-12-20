Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet is given a release date for next year

Last year, Timothée Chalamet would be the Christmas victor with his delightful family film Wonka. This year, he will grace our screens on Christmas with the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. And now, according to Deadline, Chalamet’s upcoming film from A24, Marty Supreme, will be set to hit screens in Christmas of 2025. Could Chalamet be becoming attached to Christmas the way that Will Smith became attached to July 4th in the 90s?

The forthcoming film hails from Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), with the project based on a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Safdie produces it with Eli Bush and Anthony Hatagas. A24 confirmed the project by sharing a social media post with a black-and-white photo of the film’s title printed on a ping-pong ball.

Reisman passed away in 2012, but not before leaving behind a legacy of mythical proportions in the ping-pong community. Variety reports that the table tennis star began his career by hustling others in the lightning-fast game of paddle warfare. He won 22 significant ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. Variety also notes that at 67, Reisman played in the United States National Hardbat Championship and became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport. People loved to watch Reisman play, and he was fearless in hamming his skills up for audiences by performing trick shots to wow the crowd.

Reisman wrote and published his autobiography “The Money Player: The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Champion and Hustler” in 1974, followed by a 2014 documentary called “Fact or Fiction: The Life and Times of a Ping Pong Hustler.”

While Marty Supreme is poised to become Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to cinemas, the project marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed. Marty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet as the ping-pong hustler, with Gwyneth Paltrow in a role that remains a mystery. The cast also includes an interesting list of names, like Tyler the Creator, Fran Drescher, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary (aka Mr Wonderful), Abel Ferrera and Sandra Bernard.