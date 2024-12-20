Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet is given a release date for next year

Chalamet will play a ping pong wizard in a film from Josh Safdie in a directorial outing without his brother.

By
marty supreme, timothee chalamet

Last year, Timothée Chalamet would be the Christmas victor with his delightful family film Wonka. This year, he will grace our screens on Christmas with the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. And now, according to Deadline, Chalamet’s upcoming film from A24, Marty Supreme, will be set to hit screens in Christmas of 2025. Could Chalamet be becoming attached to Christmas the way that Will Smith became attached to July 4th in the 90s?

The forthcoming film hails from Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), with the project based on a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Safdie produces it with Eli Bush and Anthony Hatagas. A24 confirmed the project by sharing a social media post with a black-and-white photo of the film’s title printed on a ping-pong ball.

Reisman passed away in 2012, but not before leaving behind a legacy of mythical proportions in the ping-pong community. Variety reports that the table tennis star began his career by hustling others in the lightning-fast game of paddle warfare. He won 22 significant ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. Variety also notes that at 67, Reisman played in the United States National Hardbat Championship and became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport. People loved to watch Reisman play, and he was fearless in hamming his skills up for audiences by performing trick shots to wow the crowd.

Reisman wrote and published his autobiography “The Money Player: The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Champion and Hustler” in 1974, followed by a 2014 documentary called “Fact or Fiction: The Life and Times of a Ping Pong Hustler.”

While Marty Supreme is poised to become Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to cinemas, the project marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being RobbedMarty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet as the ping-pong hustler, with Gwyneth Paltrow in a role that remains a mystery. The cast also includes an interesting list of names, like Tyler the Creator, Fran Drescher, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary (aka Mr Wonderful), Abel Ferrera and Sandra Bernard. 

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
The Order: On Demand brings Jude Law’s compelling FBI thriller home for the holidays for a Christmas Eve digital release
The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week were Assassin's Game, All in the Family, and Robot Riot
JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Assassin’s Game, All in the Family, and Robot Riot
James Bond producers are reportedly engaged in a bitter feud with Amazon about which direction to take 007
Sony’s reimagined Anaconda comedy starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd coils around a Christmas 2025 release
View All

About the Author

2148 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Marty Supreme News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles