Marvel Studios reveals release schedule for upcoming slate of films

Marvel is sure showing us some love this Valentine’s Day with some news updates. Firstly, news has just broken that the confirmed cast of The Fantastic Four is Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Marvel Studios would amusingly make the announcement in an unusually casual manner by posting a Valentine’s Day greetings on the official Instagram account with old-fashioned artwork which emulates Valentine’s Day cards from yesteryears. This is also days after the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer dropped during Super Bowl LVIII and became the most-watched trailer on YouTube.

Additionally, the folks at Disney have now unveiled, in a release, their upcoming schedule for their Marvel films. It has been revealed through this schedule that some dates have been changed for certain films. Firstly, on their schedule, Disney has updated the title to the previously known Deadpool 3 to the official Deadpool & Wolverine and lists the premiere for July 26 as seen in the trailer. The schedule also now reveals that Thunderbolts has moved up from July 25, 2025 to May 2, 2025. The title to Fantastic Four is now officially changed to The Fantastic Four and switches places with Thunderbolts to release on July 25, 2025 instead of its original date on May 2, 2025.

Other films confirmed through this schedule include Mahershala Ali’s Blade which will drop on November 7, 2025, and Captain America: Brave New World will be premiering in a year on February 14, 2025. Although there is much to be re-planned, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still on the schedule and confirmed for May 1, 2026. As well as “Untitled Marvel” films on February 13, 2026, July 24, 2026 and November 6, 2026. Finally, on May 7, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars is schedule to premiere.

Get a look at the full Disney schedule below: