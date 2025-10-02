Movie News

Remember Michael Myers? He's back, in popcorn bucket form!

Posted 3 hours ago
Centuries from now, archaeologists will scratch their heads over humanity’s bizarre devotion to movie-themed popcorn buckets. Back in the day, I feel like you’d only see one pop up for the occasional blockbuster, but now it seems like every film insists on having its own overpriced snack trough. The latest entry in this disposable tradition? Cinemark’s official Michael Myers popcorn bucket, because nothing says “movie night” like eating snacks out of the head of a serial killer.

The Michael Myers popcorn bucket will be available for purchase on October 7, helping to mark the start of the spooky season.

The bucket looks to be based on the ending of Halloween II, where Myers was shot in the eyes by Laurie Strode.

Just in the last year, we’ve had special popcorn buckets for The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Naked Gun, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Captain America: Brave New World, Gladiator II, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and more. Hell, even Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu had a f***ing bucket! If I sound like a grumpy old man, I suppose I am.

Speaking of Halloween, there are several projects in the works to keep fans happy before the next inevitable big-screen reboot. First up is Halloween: The Game, which will let players choose between playing as the iconic Michael Myers or as residents of Haddonfield. There will be a single-player mode, offline bot combat, and online asymmetrical PVP gameplay. It will also include multiple maps and “authentic locations” from the classic film. It’s set to be released on September 8, 2026.

Additionally, a Halloween TV series has been in the works, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything concrete about it. Two years ago, Miramax’s Marc Helwig said the project was on the fast track. “We’ve had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we’ll have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to be doing very soon,” he said. “We’re hoping to lock down the creative team very soon. The foundation of (the show) is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them. It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.

