Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic will “likely” move to 2026

Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming Michael Jackson biopic was supposed to hit theaters later this year, but Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that the film will likely push the film into 2026.

“ In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the 3½ hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy & timing in the next few weeks, ” Feltheimer said during the studio’s quarterly earnings call. “ I would note that it is likely we will move ‘Michael’ out of the fiscal year which will impact fiscal ’26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal ’27 slate. ” The fiscal calendar ends on March 31, 2026, so the film won’t be released until sometime after that.

There have also been rumblings that Michael could be split into two parts, which Feltheimer confirmed they’re considering. “ At the end, when you look at the music library, when you look at what he was able to deliver in terms of contributions of music and to art, whether or not that can be fit into one movie comfortablly or not is a question that we are absolutely asking, ” he said.

Production wrapped up in May 2024, but Variety says John Logan’s script “ is in the process of being revised in advance of reshoots. ” The extent of these reshoots is still unclear, but they could be significant. It was rumoured earlier this year that the film ran into an issue due to a legal agreement which stipulated that the alleged victim, Jordan Chandler, and his family could not be featured in any movies about Jackson’s life. That court battle is supposedly a major part of the third act, so how that was overlooked is a little confusing.

A source close to the production denied the report then, saying, “ The Michael Jackson biopic is not in total chaos. The inflammatory headlines about the moving halting are simply not true. The film is moving forward, and reshoots are happening in March. “

The cast of Michael includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as long-time lawyer John Branca, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson, and Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the adult version of Michael. Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by John Logan. We got our first look at Jaafar Jackson in costume as his famous uncle last year, and the likeness is pretty damn uncanny.