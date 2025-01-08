Minotaur: Natalie Dormer, Assaad Bouab star in Welsh/French thriller series

Natalie Dormer of Game of Thrones and Assaad Bouab of Call My Agent are set to star in the thriller series Minotaur , a six-part Welsh/French show created, written, and directed by Celyn Jones, who previously co-wrote and co-directed the 2022 psychological drama The Almond and the Seahorse, starring Rebel Wilson. Mad As Birds, the production company Jones runs with Sean Marley, is producing the series, and some episodes will be directed by Charles Sturridge (Marcella).

Unfortunately, it doesn’t like Minotaur will actually deal with the part man / part bull creature from Greek mythology that it gets its name from. Instead, the story follows Luc (Bouab), a cold-blooded killer who escapes Paris’s criminal underbelly for the more prosaic North Wales. There he meets Angel (Dormer) who lives in a struggling community she feels she can never belong to, raising her son Joe alone. Whilst fighting addiction, Angel gravitates towards the mysterious Luc. But as an initial attraction grows stronger and promises a fresh start for both, the past looks determined to drag Luc back into a dangerous underworld. Where does all the evil go? Know your shadows and beware the Minotaur.

Filming on the series will take place in Paris and Wales later this year. Marley is producing with Nadia Jaynes, while Fields Park Productions and Picnik Entertainment’s Nicola Pearcey executive produce.

Jones provided the following statement to Variety: “ I have always admired Natalie Dormer and the work she creates, a brilliant, intelligent firebrand that will add so much depth to the role and series. It is a thrill to work together and the pairing of her and Assaad Bouab has the hallmarks of an iconic screen duo. This story has been swimming around my dreams for a long time, A Welsh/French noir thriller with an international appeal, so you can imagine how strong it is for me to watch it materialise with this incredible team… I think audiences are going to love it. “

Does Minotaur sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Celyn Jones / Natalie Dormer / Assaad Bouab thriller series by leaving a comment below.