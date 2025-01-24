Mom trailer: Emily Hampshire takes on a sinister entity in February release

Emily Hampshire, whose credits include Schitt’s Creek, The Rig, the 12 Monkeys TV series, Self Reliance, and the Stephen King adaptation Chapelwaite, has the lead role in the upcoming horror film Mom , which will be receiving a VOD release in the US (courtesy of Dark Star Pictures) on February 11th and in the UK (courtesy of Blue Finch Film Releasing) on February 17th. With those dates right around the corner, a trailer for Mom has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above. A pair of posters for the film can be found at the bottom of this article.

The feature directorial debut of Adam O’Brien, who caught attention with his short films Bloodbath, Insane, and Banshee, Mom centers on a struggling mother who is abandoned by her family and partner after a horrific incident. As she falls further into isolation, she begins to be haunted by a sinister entity that is determined to make her relive her darkest moments.

Hampshire is joined in the cast by François Arnaud (Marlowe) and Christian Convery (Cocaine Bear).

Although Hampshire has almost 100 acting credits to her name, I think the only things I’ve ever seen her in are Chapelwaite, mother!, and 50 States of Fright. And while her mother! and 50 States of Fright characters have slipped from my mind, I did like her performance in Chapelwaite. So I look forward to seeing her on the screen more often.

O’Brien produced Mom with Benoit Beaulieu, Albert Melamed, and screenwriter Philip Kalin-Hajdu. Hampshire serves as executive producer alongside Arun Aurora, John Saunders, Julien Bigras, Niranjan Maganti, and Marc Coté. The film had its world premiere at the FrightFest Glasgow festival in March of last year.

What did you think of the trailer for Mom? Are you a fan of Emily Hampshire’s work, and are you looking forward to seeing her in this horror film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below. While you’re scrolling down, take a look at the posters, then let us know which of the two you like better. I find that the first one has more personality.