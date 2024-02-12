Oscar Isaac wants Moon Knight to be part of a Midnight Sons team-up project

A couple months ago, we heard a rumor that a team of supernatural characters known as the Midnight Sons might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe… and now Oscar Isaac has let it be known that if a Midnight Sons project were to happen, he wants his MCU character Moon Knight to be part of it!

As I’ve said before, one of my favorite comic book story arcs is the “Rise of the Midnight Sons”, where Doctor Strange oversaw the formation of a team of supernatural heroes – Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, Morbius, the Nightstalkers (Blade, Hannibal King, and Frank Drake), and Darkhold characters Vicki Montesi, Louise Hastings, and Sam Buchanan – who were brought together to battle Lilith, the Mother of All Demons, and her evil offspring, the Lilin. There have been different variations of the Midnight Sons over the years, with other team members like Daimon Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, The Hood, Doctor Voodoo, Elsa Bloodstone, Iron Fist, Scarlet Spider, Kushala, Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and yes, Moon Knight coming and going. The latest version of the team was even called the Midnight Suns rather than Sons. The rumor of such a team came from Cosmic Circus, who said, “ One corner of the MCU that Marvel is keen on exploring for these next few phases is the supernatural corner of their universe. Projects like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and WandaVision have already introduced some critical components for this corner of the MCU. Projects that will continue to explore this corner of the MCU include Blade, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Moon Knight season 2, the continuation of Werewolf by Night, and other unannounced projects. This arc aims to unite the heroes of this supernatural corner against a significant threat to humanity, giving rise to the Midnight Sons. Some sources have mentioned that Lilith or Mephisto villains have been considered the big bad of this arc. One source has mentioned that the potential lineup for the Midnight Sons features the current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, as one of the leaders of the team, alongside Mahershala Ali’s Blade. ”

We keep hearing that Mia Goth’s character in the upcoming Blade movie might be Lilith, so that’s a big step into the Midnight Sons world.

During an appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con event in Abu Dhabi, Isaac was asked what his hopes are for Moon Knight’s MCU future, and he answered (with thanks to The Direct for the transcript), “ I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who (Moon Knight’s multiple personalities) Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility. ” You can see Isaac say this himself in the X embed at the bottom of this article.

