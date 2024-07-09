Mothers’ Instinct: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain thriller gets a new trailer ahead of July release

Mothers’ Instinct , a remake of the 2018 Belgian film Duelles, went into production back in May of 2022, with Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – who also happen to be close friends in their personal lives – in the lead roles. Once filming had wrapped, Hathaway revealed that her role in the film was the hardest she had ever played, as it tapped into her own worst fear. Soon, we’ll have the chance to see her performance, as Mothers’ Instinct is set to receive a limited theatrical release on July 26th, with a digital release to follow on August 13th… and with those dates coming up soon, a new trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Duelles won nine Magritte Awards (the Belgian equivalent of the Oscars), including Best Film and Best Director. It currently holds the record for the most Magritte Awards won by a single film. Duelles director Olivier Masset-Depasse was once intended to helm this English-language telling of the story, which was scripted by Sarah Conradt-Kroehler (50 States of Fright: 13 Steps to Hell (Washington)), but it has turned out to be the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Benoît Delhomme. Here’s the synopsis: Set in the early ‘60s, best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.

Hathaway and Chastain are joined in the cast by Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person In The World).

Anton fully financed Mothers’ Instinct, which was produced by Hathaway and Chastain, as well as Paul Nelson of Mosaic, Jacques-Henri Bronckart, and Kelly Carmichael, Chastain’s producing partner at her Freckle Films banner. Anton’s founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud oversaw the project with John Zois, the company’s President of Production.

Are you looking forward to Mothers’ Instinct? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.