Mystery Science Theater 3000’s 2024 Turkey Day marathon will feature guests Mark Hamill, Mike Flanagan, Matthew Lillard, & more

Every year, the comedy series Mystery Science Theater 3000 celebrates Thanksgiving with their Turkey Day marathon – and this year’s marathon is being called the Potluck of the Stars Marathon, because they’ve scored some cool celebrity guests! Not only will Mystery Science Theater 3000 stars Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray, Mary Jo Pehl, Emily Marsh, and Felicia Day be involved, but the likes of Mark Hamill, Mike Flanagan, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, Kumail Nanjiani, and Bryan Fuller will also be showing up to present their favorite episodes of the show!

Here’s the information on the Turkey Day Potluck of the Stars Marathon: Hosted by Jonah Ray, this year’s marathon features celebrity MSTies David Dastmalchian, Mike Flanagan, Bryan Fuller, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard and Kumail Nanjiani and MST3K stalwarts Joel Hodgson, Felicia Day, Emily Marsh, and Mary Jo Pehl, all of whom will share a favorite MST3K episode with their fellow fans. The fun starts bright and early at 5 am ET on November 28 on Shout! TV and The MST3K Channel.

And you don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to find out what the line-up is. Here’s the schedule (times shown at ET and PT):

5am / 2am: The Killer Shrews [Emily Marsh]

7am / 4am: Overdrawn at the Memory Bank [Kumail Nanjiani]

9am / 6am: Werewolf [Bryan Fuller]

11am / 8am: The Castle of Fu-Manchu [Matthew Lillard]

1pm / 10am: Space Mutiny [Mary Jo Pehl]

3pm / 12pm: Hobgoblins [Mike Flanagan]

5pm / 2pm: Samson vs The Vampire Women [David Dastmalchian]

7pm / 4pm: Gamera vs Jiger [Mark Hamill]

9pm / 6pm: The Final Sacrifice [Joel Hodgson]

11pm / 8pm: Manos: The Hands of Fate [Felicia Day]

1am / 10pm: The Mask [Jonah Ray]

That sounds like a very fun line-up to me. I have been a Mystery Science Theater 3000 fan since I was a kid, but I’ve never had the opportunity to watch one of these Turkey Day marathons.

Links to the streaming channels that will be showing the marathon can be found at MST3KTurkeyDay.com.