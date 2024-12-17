Mufasa: The Lion King mostly “feels the love tonight” as mixed first reactions to the live-action animated origin story emerge

Disney‘s Barry Jenkins-directed origin story, Mufasa: The Lion King, is ready to roar in theaters, and the first reactions to the film are roaring online. Making a prequel to one of all-time’s most beloved Disney classics is a tall order. Still, Jenkins’ effects-driven origin tale is marching into cinemas with its head held high. Well, for most people. In my estimation, the first reactions are a mixed bag of people who think Jenkins understood the assignment, while others believe going back to the Pride Lands was a waste of time and money.
First, let’s focus on the positive:
While many of the above-posted reactions are ultra-positive, some critics and fans remain less impressed by Mufasa: The Lion King. Unfortunately, we operate in a time when negativity breeds engagement, so I always question where some of the vitriol for movies comes from. Are these adverse reactions genuine? Did people set the film up for failure before their screening? It’s best to take things at face value, then go to the theater and judge for yourself.
Here’s the official plot synopsis for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King:
“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick,” reads the synopsis. “Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”
The film boasts quite the voice cast, with Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Lennie James as Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Keith David as Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa, Theo Somolu as Young Taka, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.
Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters on December 20, 2024.
