Mufasa: The Lion King mostly “feels the love tonight” as mixed first reactions to the live-action animated origin story emerge

The first reactions to Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King find critics and fans divided about the Barry Jenkins-directed origin story.

Disney‘s Barry Jenkins-directed origin story, Mufasa: The Lion King, is ready to roar in theaters, and the first reactions to the film are roaring online. Making a prequel to one of all-time’s most beloved Disney classics is a tall order. Still, Jenkins’ effects-driven origin tale is marching into cinemas with its head held high. Well, for most people. In my estimation, the first reactions are a mixed bag of people who think Jenkins understood the assignment, while others believe going back to the Pride Lands was a waste of time and money.

First, let’s focus on the positive:

#Mufasa is a huge surprise, an exhilarating origin story with a top-notch voice cast, stunning visuals, and endless heart. 2019’s #TheLionKing walked so Barry Jenkins could run here (the animals SHOWED emotion!). Solid new songs add an extra dimension of fun. It’s a winner! pic.twitter.com/6mzbt3nqOH — Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies_) December 17, 2024

MUFASA is a moving story about the legendary king of the pridelands. The visuals are beautiful & the score is powerful, evoking Zimmer’s iconic work. Aaron Pierre & Kelvin Harrison Jr make the brothers their own while also staying true 2 the performances of Jones & Irons #mufasa pic.twitter.com/OCyJuIP5VL — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) December 17, 2024

Wow. I am shocked.#Mufasa is a DEEPLY emotional film, filled with great music and incredible visuals.



Disney righted every wrong from the original “live-action” remake, creating what might be one of the best “live-action” Disney film in YEARS. https://t.co/OyFxf5AS3M pic.twitter.com/N9yRjLtjwr — TheConnorWebb (@TheConnorWeb) December 17, 2024

#Mufasa adds new layers to The Lion King story that we all know and love – it’s filled with themes about brotherhood, chosen family and fulfilling your destiny. The music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda is incredibly fun and catchy! Blue Ivy Carter shines in her feature film debut! pic.twitter.com/lwZMAiq0ko — sydney (@sotthes) December 16, 2024

#Mufasa is a story I didn't know I wanted but is a beautiful and devastating look into the bond between Mufasa and Scar. No one knows how to make a Disney song pop like Lin-Manuel Miranda!!! pic.twitter.com/9IJjfsd1zp — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 17, 2024

While many of the above-posted reactions are ultra-positive, some critics and fans remain less impressed by Mufasa: The Lion King. Unfortunately, we operate in a time when negativity breeds engagement, so I always question where some of the vitriol for movies comes from. Are these adverse reactions genuine? Did people set the film up for failure before their screening? It’s best to take things at face value, then go to the theater and judge for yourself.

#Mufasa improves on the 2019 Lion King, finding some compelling moments in this sibling rivalry tale. Even so, the more thoughtful storytelling is disrupted by an annoying and unnecessary Timon and Pumbaa framing device, dragging the film down.



It works, but not problem-free. pic.twitter.com/lHSM2WneVb — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) December 17, 2024

"Mufasa" is a step up from "The Lion King" but a step down for Barry Jenkins. A few stretches where it's thrilling! But still utterly depressing to watch, especially when you consider a studio ecosystem where this is the alternative to indie back-breaking. https://t.co/OT7OJtxHXs — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) December 17, 2024

#Mufasa fell short for me. It didn’t connect with me emotionally, even though I had certain expectations. However, the animation is incredible, and the story succeeds in providing background to these characters many of us grew up with. In that sense, it fulfills its purpose. I’m… pic.twitter.com/C9U7I8eB7W — Dennis – La Oficina Geek (@LaOficinaGeek) December 17, 2024

#Mufasa is a real mixed bag.



When it works, it really works. Mufasa's rise can elicit big emotions.



But Scar's fall felt unearned. His entire personality changes w/ 1 scene. There's too many rushed plot lines.



Songs were all forgettable.



Moments of greatness. Many issues. pic.twitter.com/nfkucNBoHz — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) December 17, 2024

Here’s the official plot synopsis for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King:

“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick,” reads the synopsis. “Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

The film boasts quite the voice cast, with Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Lennie James as Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Keith David as Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa, Theo Somolu as Young Taka, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters on December 20, 2024.