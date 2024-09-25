Murder Party: Jeremy Saulnier’s horror comedy is coming to Blu-ray!

Director Jeremy Saulnier, who has gone on to direct films like the revenge thriller Blue Ruin, the neo-Nazi horror film Green Room, the mystery thriller Hold the Dark, and the crime thriller Rebel Ridge, as well as episodes of True Detective season 3, made his feature debut back in 2007 with the awesome horror comedy Murder Party (watch it HERE) – and now Murder Party, which was previously only available on DVD when it comes to physical media releases, is finally set to reach Blu-ray!

Variety reports that OCN Distribution, sister company of the genre-centric home video label Vinegar Syndrome, has secured a deal with distributor Magnolia Pictures and their genre imprint Magnet Releasing to bring several of their titles on Blu-ray and 4K UHD. Magnolia and Vinegar Syndrome previously teamed up to bring the 2021 British horror film Censor to Blu-ray, but the first movie to get a Blu-ray release as part of this OCN Distribution deal will be Murder Party.

Written and directed by Saulnier, Murder Party begins when a man gets a random invitation to a Halloween party, and when he arrives he finds he’s the guest of honor at his very own gut-wrenching murder.

Made on a budget somewhere in the $200,000 range, the film stars Chris Sharp, Sandy Barnett, Macon Blair, Paul Goldblatt, William Lacey, Stacy Rock, Skei Saulnier, Bill Tangradi, Beryl Guceri, Beau Sia, and a dog named Puff Snooty.

Saulnier provided the following statement: “ It’s a delight to finally answer ‘f*ck yes!’ to fans who’ve been asking for a Murder Party Blu-ray. I’m really stoked about higher resolution video and amazing new art from Chris at Brutal Posters. Working with Justin LaLiberty at Vinegar Syndrome for this release has been exciting and collaborative, and it’s a great comfort to know my first film is in the right genre-loving hands. “

A Magnolia spokesperson added, “ Our partnership with Vinegar Syndrome [and OCN Distribution] further opens the door for us to meet the evolving needs of the fans of our films in a way that focuses on heightening the collectability of physical media by celebrating the uniqueness of our illustrious indie film pedigree. This new partnership highlights the importance that physical home video releases still hold for some consumers, and it affords us the opportunity to reinvigorate our catalog in a way that is evocative of the expansive needs of the home entertainment market. “

Vinegar Syndrome / OCN Distribution’s Justin LaLiberty said, “ Adding Magnolia to the OCN family only strengthens what we have been building over the past few years, aiming to give the very best physical media presentation to the films that we, and many others, are eager to have on our shelves. ” OCN Distribution has also extended an existing deal with IFC Films and Shudder through 2025.

I have been a big fan of this movie ever since it was released, so I'm glad to see it finally make its way beyond DVD.




