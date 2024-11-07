Nest: Ginny & Georgia’s Felix Mallard to face off with deadly arachnids

Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry was recently seen in the time travel slasher Time Cut, and earlier today we heard that Gentry’s co-star Nikki Roumel stars in the upcoming time travel supernatural thriller You Don’t Belong Here. Now, Deadline has revealed that another Ginny & Georgia cast member has just signed on to star in a genre film… although this one doesn’t involve time travel. Titled Nest , this film is about deadly arachnids, and the Ginny & Georgia cast member who is set to star in it is Felix Mallard.

The feature directorial debut of writer/director Guy Edmonds, who previously co-created and directed the Australian series Spooky Files and ABC’s Hardball, Nest will see Mallard taking on the role of Remy, a new father daunted by the prospect of parenthood and outfitting the family’s new home. With his high-flying wife Grace often away from the house, Remy must care for baby Zoe, while juggling his own career aspirations and the job of turning their new house into a home. But this house is already occupied… Edmonds was inspired to make the film while he was “facing up to the daunting task of becoming a parent.”

Deadline notes that “the film’s antagonist, and matriarch of the ‘nest’, is a giant female spider which, with a mixture of puppetry enhanced by VFX, will be brought to life by effects artist Russell Sharp and his team at Sharp FX, together with creature visual effects house Alt.FX.” Architect is representing worldwide sales on the project at this week’s American Film Market in Las Vegas. Filming is expected to take place in Australia during the second quarter of 2025.

Developed with the support of Screen Australia, Nest is being produced by Melissa Kelly and by Bethany Jones for Mushroom Studios, who also developed the script with Edmonds alongside script consultant Daina Reid. Joe Weatherstone serves as executive producer.

Edmonds provided the following statement: “ Nest is every parent’s worst nightmare. It’s a home invasion film from within, which becomes a fight to defend their child as the house is infested by another family: of spiders! ” Jones added, “ Guy has written a skin-crawling creature feature with a beating heart – focused on a couple you’ll fall in love with and want to see thrive as they’re threatened by a nightmarish intruder. “

Does Nest sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Guy Edmonds / Felix Mallard genre project by leaving a comment below.