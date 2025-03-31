Nobody 2 drops new teaser poster at CinemaCon

CinemaCon has officially kicked off in Las Vegas and our own Chris Bumbray is on the scene. While strolling the halls, he caught the first teaser poster for Nobody 2 on display, the highly anticipated sequel to the surprisingly great action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk. You can check out the Nobody 2 poster below.

A clenched bloody fist, some bracelet charms, and a Hawaiian shirt. What is Hutch Mansell up to this time? In addition to Odenkirk, the sequel will also see the return of Connie Nielsen as Hutch’s wife, Becca, as well as Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, a retired FBI agent. Sharon Stone is playing the main villain of the sequel, with Colin Hanks also onboard as a “ corrupt sheriff with none-too-nice ambitions. ”

Our own Chris Bumbray spoke with Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto last year, who said that Odenkirk and Lloyd are forces to be reckoned with. “ I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed, ” he said. “ I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting. “

As for Lloyd, Tjahjanto said, “ Man, he is the funniest guy ever! Honestly, I was so worried cause he’s like…you know, [he’s] in [his] twilight age. But I’ve never seen an 85-year-old man having so much fun! He hasn’t lost any of his spark. I see the same guy playing Doc Brown and all that stuff. His improvisation and his ad-libbing skills are off the charts. When you’re dealing with an elderly actor or a senior actor, you think you should be more delicate, but not with him. I had fun with him. He’s gonna be great as well. “

Bumbray was a big fan of first Nobody, calling it the “ best commercial action movie we’ve gotten in a long while. ” He also had plenty of praise for the leading man. “ Odenkirk really goes to town in this one, raking up a body count that probably doubles that of all three Taken movies combined, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ But it’s not just mindless action. Odenkirk makes you care about the character and his family, with him having a warm, affectionate and believable relationship with his on-screen wife, played by the great Connie Nielsen, and his kids. We get that he loves them and doesn’t want to disappoint them, but once the killing starts it ain’t gonna stop. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

We may see more from Nobody 2 with Universal’s CinemaCon presentation later in the week. The sequel will hit theaters on August 15th.