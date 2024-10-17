Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror trailer: Doug Jones is Count Orlok in a remix of the silent classic

Back in 2015, it was announced that The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers (who was, at that time, had only made The Witch) was planning to remake F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu (watch it HERE). It took Eggers several years to get to Nosferatu, though, and we’ll finally have the chance to see his take on the concept when his movie reaches theatres on Wednesday, December 25th. About eight and half months after Eggers’ Nosferatu was first announced, we heard that filming had begun on a separate Nosferatu remake. Or, as the director referred to it, a remix. That was David Lee Fisher’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror … and that movie has now made its way out into the world! Fisher’s movie is available for purchase on Prime Video, going for the price of $4.99. It will also be released through Apple TV tomorrow, October 18th. To help you decide whether or not Fisher’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is something you’d like to check out, we have the trailer embedded above.

Fisher has experience “remixing” silent classics. His previous movie was the 2005 remake of Robert Wiene’s 1920 film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. For Fisher’s version, the actors performed their roles in front of a green screen so they could be inserted into digital recreations of the original sets. That is the exact same approach he took for his Nosferatu.

Playing the eponymous vampire is veteran creature performer Doug Jones (The Shape of Water). He’s joined in the cast by Emrhys Cooper (Vanity), Joely Fisher (Ellen), Sarah Carter (Falling Skies), Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie), Jack Turner (Stitchers), Time Winters (9-1-1), and Sara Montez (Birds of Prey).

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the original Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979.

Are you glad to hear that Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror has finally been released? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.