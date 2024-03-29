Orphan Black: Echoes slated for June premiere on AMC

The first season of Orphan Black: Echoes starring Krysten Ritter will premiere in June on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.

Clone Club will be back in session this summer as AMC Networks have announced that Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on June 23rd on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America.

Orphan Black: Echoes is an original sci-fi series starring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) set in the world of Orphan Black. “ Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence, ” reads the official synopsis. “ It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. “

In addition to Krysten Ritter, Orphan Black: Echoes stars Amanda Fix (Broken Diamonds), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher), Hiroyuki Liao(Barry), Reed Diamond (The Mosquito Coast), and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap).

The original Orphan Black series aired for five seasons and made a star out of Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), who played multiple roles throughout the series. Original creator John Fawcett is on board as an executive producer, but Anna Fishko serves as the creator and showrunner of Echoes. She also executive produces alongside Krysten Ritter, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, Kerry Appleyard, Kattie O’Connell Marsh, and Fawcett.

“ We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride, ” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen of Boat Rocker Media when the project was announced. “ We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett to boldly reenter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on! “

Although the premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes is still a few months away, all ten episodes of the first season actually debuted in Australia on Stan last November.