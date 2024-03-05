Outcome: Cameron Diaz to reunite with Keanu Reeves for Jonah Hill’s Dark Comedy

It was recently reported that Cameron Diaz will be coming out of her decade-long hiatus to star with Jamie Foxx in the film that’s ironically titled Back in Action. Deadline is now reporting that Diaz will be continuing her return to movies with a part in a dark comedy that has been co-written and set to be directed by Jonah Hill. The movie was a big acquisition for Apple Original Films and has taken to assembling an A-list cast. Diaz is reportedly in negotiations to star alongside Keanu Reeves, who is also negotiating his contract. The two had previously starred together in the 1996 comedy Feeling Minnesota.

The details of the film, per Deadline, say,
“Co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, Outcome will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past. An Apple Studios production, the film will be produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.”

Hill and Apple Films are also collaborating for a planned Grateful Dead musical biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions. That film is said to be directed by Martin Scorsese and will be written by Dolemite is My Name‘s Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Hill will be starring and producing under Strong Baby with Dines and Goodwin.

While Reeves has been hanging up his bulletproof on the John Wick franchise, he’s been busy working on a comic book he created titled BRZRKR, which has also been planned for a live-action adaptation from Netflix. Meanwhile, while Diaz stepped away from the acting spotlight, she would pick up a new trade as an author with the 2014 publication of the New York Times bestseller The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body, followed by The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time in 2017. Then, in 2020, Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power would launch Avaline, which is a brand of wines that have been farmed organically.

