Patrick Stewart teases Deadpool 3 role, calls Doctor Strange cameo “frustrating” due to restrictions

Patrick Stewart teased that he could reprise Professor X in this summer’s Deadpool 3, which would mark his ninth outing as the character.

By

The Illuminati stole the show when they popped up in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While we were all excited to see John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter and Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel and the most welcome appearance was from none other than Professor X, as played by Patrick Stewart for the first time since 2017’s Logan. It definitely left us wanting more, which we may very well get, as Stewart has teased he may be featured in Deadpool 3.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Patrick Stewart said that playing Professor X in Deadpool 3 “has come up.” However, “the last two or three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems and Covid.” Stewart was reportedly approached back in February.

While those situations have no doubt put strain on the 83-year-old actor, shooting his Doctor Strange cameo itself was no easy task. “It was alone…I think the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience. They were shot on their own. It was frustrating and disappointing but that’s how it has been. The last few years have been challenging.”

We’d hate to get greedy considering Patrick Stewart has played Professor X eight times before (including cameos), going back to 2000’s first X-Men movie, but at the same time, who wouldn’t want to see the character return even if for another cameo? With Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, it would definitely be even more welcome and perhaps even a fitting farewell to Stewart’s version of the character if he does decide to hang it up.

Whether or not we see Stewart give Charles Xavier another go is still up in the air but we do at least know some other Marvel characters will appear in the forthcoming threequel. If he does, we have to wonder if Ryan Reynolds will purposefully leak a set photo confirming the news…

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26th as part of the MCU’s Phase Five.

Do you want to see Patrick Stewart return as Professor X in Deadpool 3? What was his best outing as the character?

Source: Happy Sad Confused
